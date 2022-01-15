Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,171 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 99.8% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,809,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 106,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 31.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CCL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.19.

NYSE:CCL opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.18.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

