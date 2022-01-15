CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.44

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 7358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $141.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

