Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

TAST stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.64.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $421.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

