Caspian Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $9,622.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Caspian has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00059402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Caspian

CSP is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

