Cat Token (CAT) Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000959 BTC on popular exchanges. Cat Token has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $1,440.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cat Token has traded up 37.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.89 or 0.00341393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000868 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

Cat Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

