CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Short Interest Up 150.0% in December

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CBBI opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. CBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

