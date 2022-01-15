C&C Group’s (CCR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 290 ($3.94) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 292 ($3.96) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of LON CCR opened at GBX 236 ($3.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 234.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 237.98. C&C Group has a one year low of GBX 202.80 ($2.75) and a one year high of GBX 325.60 ($4.42). The firm has a market cap of £927.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

