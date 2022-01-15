Cedric Pech Sells 5,202 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total value of $2,122,780.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $149,364.50.

On Monday, December 13th, Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total value of $3,374,941.52.

On Monday, November 8th, Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total value of $5,664,600.00.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $396.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.91 and a beta of 0.65.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

