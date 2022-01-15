Celtic (LON:CCP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $105.58

Shares of Celtic plc (LON:CCP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.58 ($1.43) and traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.36). Celtic shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.36), with a volume of 66 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The company has a market capitalization of £94.46 million and a P/E ratio of -7.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 100.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 105.58.

Celtic Company Profile (LON:CCP)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

