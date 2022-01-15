CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to announce $2.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.15 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $8.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $27.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,099,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,211. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 274.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

