Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.52

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.52 and traded as high as C$10.57. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$10.28, with a volume of 340,512 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.70.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 6.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.52.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.3099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.27%.

About Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.