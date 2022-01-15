Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 208.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

