CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

Several research firms recently commented on CEVA. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,092,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CEVA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in CEVA by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in CEVA by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in CEVA by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CEVA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 80,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,268. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average is $44.81. CEVA has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $931.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

