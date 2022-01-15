CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $73.00

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market cap of $170,618.90 and approximately $73.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00063617 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00077189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.26 or 0.07736342 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,358.11 or 1.00091712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00070303 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008425 BTC.

About CheesecakeSwap Token

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

