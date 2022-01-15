Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.38. Chegg posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

CHGG traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $28.94. 2,619,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799,480. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -482.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. Chegg has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 14.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

