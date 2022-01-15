Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives $126.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG stock opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $58.26 and a 52 week high of $115.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.