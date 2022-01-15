Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Holdings Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,802,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,576 shares of company stock worth $17,574,834. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHWY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

CHWY stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,243.00 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.45. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

