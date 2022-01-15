Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.71.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of Chindata Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.31. 1,244,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,627. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.51 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CD. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth about $109,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
