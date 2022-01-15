Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Chindata Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.31. 1,244,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,627. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.51 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CD. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth about $109,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

