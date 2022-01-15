Christine M. Mccarthy Sells 10,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DIS stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,821,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,994,124. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $276.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.