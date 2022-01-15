Christine M. Mccarthy Sells 10,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
DIS stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,821,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,994,124. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $276.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.
See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation
Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.