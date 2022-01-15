Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Gap Up to $27.76

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.76, but opened at $28.54. Chuy’s shares last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 90 shares trading hands.
CHUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $549.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 2.01.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Chuy’s by 100,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
