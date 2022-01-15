CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,047 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 224,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 76,095 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after purchasing an additional 350,840 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 804,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

