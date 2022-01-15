CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 89.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 98.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

PHG opened at $34.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

