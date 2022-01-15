CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 6,077 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $36,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

KMI stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

