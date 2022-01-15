CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 963 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $127.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.61 and a 200-day moving average of $127.62. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,333. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

