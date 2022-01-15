CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after buying an additional 493,576 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in State Street by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,128,000 after buying an additional 363,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in State Street by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,027,000 after buying an additional 94,564 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in State Street by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in State Street by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $103.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.23. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

