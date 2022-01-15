CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after buying an additional 35,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.43.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $127.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.25 and its 200 day moving average is $142.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

