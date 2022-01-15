CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 10,528 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 42.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,528 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.3% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 18.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total value of $634,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,691 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,553 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.50.

NYSE:RMD opened at $252.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.70. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 49.27%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

