CIBC Boosts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$10.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHE.UN. Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.64.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of TSE CHE.UN opened at C$7.58 on Tuesday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$6.01 and a 52 week high of C$8.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63. The company has a market cap of C$787.69 million and a P/E ratio of -9.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -73.71%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.