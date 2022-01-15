CIBC Boosts George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$175.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$153.00 to C$175.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$158.00 price target (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$151.29.

Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$140.07 on Wednesday. George Weston has a one year low of C$91.95 and a one year high of C$150.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of C$20.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$142.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$134.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. George Weston’s payout ratio is 75.10%.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.52, for a total value of C$1,426,701.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at C$820,106.78. Also, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.31, for a total value of C$2,946,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at C$11,577,283.33. Insiders sold 53,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,031 over the last quarter.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

