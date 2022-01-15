Citigroup Inc. Buys 2,201 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $85,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,273,000 after purchasing an additional 215,993 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 168,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.60.

EL stock opened at $322.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $351.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.21. The company has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

