Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $75,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,793 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EXR opened at $203.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.86 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.86.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.12.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

