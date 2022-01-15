Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.35. 6,281,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,050,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average is $46.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.