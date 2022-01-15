Civitas Price Reaches $0.0073 on Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One Civitas coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a market cap of $61,285.58 and approximately $51.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00035679 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000227 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000754 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000050 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 105.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,425,375 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

