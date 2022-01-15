Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Short Interest Update

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the December 15th total of 230,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,413,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,448,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,930,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 12.8% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 590,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 66,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,134,000.

Get Clarim Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Clarim Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. Clarim Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Clarim Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarim Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.