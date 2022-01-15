Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.13 and last traded at $54.13. 222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.85.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clarkson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87.

Clarkson Plc engages in the provision of integrated shipping services. It operates through the following segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment refers to services provided to ship-owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a wide range of cargoes. The Financial segment renders services in investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.