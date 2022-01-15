Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,454,680 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 123,429 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up 1.5% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $82,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 105,314 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,183 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,304,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.45.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $134.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $54.08 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

