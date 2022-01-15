Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Management by 24.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,806 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 14,904.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,540 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after acquiring an additional 134,185 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in Waste Management by 8.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 49,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 89,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE WM opened at $156.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.78 and its 200-day moving average is $155.41. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.