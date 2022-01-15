Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,638 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $22,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.20. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

