Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Purchases 29,181 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,181 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of SmileDirectClub worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,350,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 39.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 50,425 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

SDC opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SDC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

