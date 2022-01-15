Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 116 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,143 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $87.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $234.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.55. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

