Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 23,018 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,159,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,018 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown accounts for approximately 4.1% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Brown & Brown worth $230,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,997,000 after purchasing an additional 397,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,472,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,297,000 after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Brown & Brown by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,367,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,830,000 after purchasing an additional 67,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.