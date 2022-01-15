Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC reduced its position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,948,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,769,369 shares during the period. agilon health accounts for about 42.6% of Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC owned approximately 0.52% of agilon health worth $5,397,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter worth about $219,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $153,699.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $124,339.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,156.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGL. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

AGL stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $44.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $458.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

agilon health Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

