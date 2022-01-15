Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Investec upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of CBGPY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.66. 7,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,049. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.12. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $53.10.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

