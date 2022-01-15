CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.17

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.17 and traded as high as $27.95. CNB Financial shares last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 21,390 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $472.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 127.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CNB Financial by 88.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 97,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

