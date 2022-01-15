CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Truist

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its price objective cut by Truist from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered CNX Resources from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.90.

CNX opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 50,947 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 149,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 773,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

