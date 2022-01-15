Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Hits New 1-Year High at $638.97

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $638.97 and last traded at $626.40, with a volume of 729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $602.74.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $568.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.77. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile (NASDAQ:COKE)
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
