Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Hits New 1-Year High at $638.97

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $638.97 and last traded at $626.40, with a volume of 729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $602.74.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $568.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.77. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 196.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

