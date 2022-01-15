Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE:KOF traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.74. The company had a trading volume of 65,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

