Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,827 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth about $12,635,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 11.7% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 91,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 27.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after buying an additional 77,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,188 shares of company stock valued at $398,280. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.73.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

