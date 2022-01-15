Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,216,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,354,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,635,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Cohu by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,077,000 after acquiring an additional 296,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,198,000 after purchasing an additional 291,487 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.73.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,188 shares of company stock worth $398,280. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

