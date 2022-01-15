Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,569 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 33.7% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,543 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 152,959 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,506 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 16.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 35,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $51.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

